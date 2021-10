Beavers Go Trick-or-Treating Around the Oregon Zoo

In the spirit of Halloween, beavers Filbert and Maple went trick-or-treating around the Oregon Zoo (previously) where their costumed keepers handed out delicious snacks for them to enjoy. An employee dressed as a giant squid gave them carrots to munch while another employee dressed as Darth Vader gave them slices of squash. Afterward, Filbert and Maple had the chance of digging through their very own pumpkins.

Filbert and Maple went stick-or-treating