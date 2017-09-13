The Incredible Beauty of the Scottish Highlands Captured During a Road Trip Through the Country

Driving around Scotland in a van is an experience that surpassed expectations, even though they were high to begin with. The reason for the trip was a location recce for an upcoming short film project, it’s safe to say we found some stunning locations. We had only 6 days. It just wasn’t enough. There is so much to see and I just wanted to stop and take it all in.

While location scouting in Scotland for an upcoming film, photographer Adam Stocker captured that absolute beauty of the legendary Scottish highlands and lochs as he and his friend Sam drove a van through the quiet country roads scattered with sheep and long-haired highland cows .

