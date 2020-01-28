Beastie Boys Share Their Story in a New Documentary Directed by Spike Jonze on Apple TV+

Spike Jonze (previously) is directing the Beastie Boys Story for Apple TV+, which premieres on April 24, 2020. The documentary focuses on live interviews with surviving Beastie Boys members “Mike D” Diamond (previously) and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz. The pair tell a little story about the band and talk about their long history together, including the loss of their bandmate and friend, Adam “MCA” Yauch.

