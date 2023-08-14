Bearded Dragon Goes For Walks on a Leash Like a Dog

A very amiable bearded dragon named Percy, who lives in Manassas, Virginia enjoys going for walks on a leash like a dog with his beloved human Valerie. Valerie makes the leashes and sells them through her Etsy shop.

Percy is a fan of going on walks. I take his leash I take his harness and put on him and we just go outside I made him a couple of harnesses different colors. Most lizards just stay on the ground and don’t move, but this guy he loves running. …People ask, “what are you walking? what breed of dog is that?”

Percy also loves camping, hiking, and traveling.

Once, we decided to go on a hike to Shenandoah National Park and I was thinking, “why can’t we take Percy with us”? He behaved like an angel. He was sitting and watching what’s going on. When we were back, he was wanting to go outside so much.

In the winter when it’s too cold to go outside, Percy keeps busy by modeling for Valerie.

In winter we cannot go outside because it is quite frosty, so his main activities are destroying and climbing. …Percy is a very good modeI. often put a hat and scarf on him. I would describe him as a lizard celebrity because this is what he thinks about himself.