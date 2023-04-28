World’s First Battery-Powered Portable Microwave Oven

Makita demonstrated their MW001G microwave oven, the world’s first battery-powered portable microwave oven, with a video of a worker using their lunch as an example. According to the manufacturer, this 40V microwave is completely wireless, switches off automatically, and can be used anywhere.

The MW001G can heat food and drinks anytime, anywhere. Completely without cables and still with 500 W power. Thanks to the handle on the top, the cordless microwave can be carried easily and comfortably, making it the ideal companion for construction sites or when travelling.

It can also charge a phone, and while it can’t cook a large feast, it works for small meals and snacks. According to Schreinersicht, it is practical for construction sites.

he small microwave weighs around 9 kilograms without batteries. With a capacity of only 8 liters, it doesn’t offer much space inside for a large menu. It can be conveniently transported on the construction site with the foldable carrying handle on the top or with the optional carrying strap. When opened or as soon as it is moved, the microwave switches off automatically. A filter prevents the ingress of dust.

via Boing Boing