The Potty Piano by JZENZERO is an amusing u-shaped bathroom rug that fits around a toilet and has a small embedded piano keyboard that allows the person sitting on the throne to play a tune with their feet. The yellow rug is completely waterproof and comes with a music book. The piano itself runs on batteries and automatically shuts off when one is done in the room.

