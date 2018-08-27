Laughing Squid

Adorably Short-Legged Basset Hounds Hilariously Race Each Other Down a Professional Horse Track

Basset Hound Racing

On August 18, 2018, the Canterbury Park, a professional horse racing track and casino in Shakopee Minnesota, held adorable qualifying heats for racing basset hounds to determine whom would be fast enough to compete in the annual Bark in the Park Championships over Labor Day weekend. Each of these long-eared, short-legged canines hilariously raced against each other down the same track that is used for professional horse races, albeit a much shorter length of the track. There were some clear competition winners, but everyone looked like they were having a good time.

Basset Hound Races

Earlier in the summer, qualifying heats were held for bulldogs, corgis and of course, dachshunds. They will all compete within their breeds at the event and the overall winners from each breed will then race against the winners from the three other breeds to determine the ultimate winner.

…we will have a special Battle of the Breeds race this year, watch the top three competitors from each championship race battle against the other victors to be crowned the top dog.


