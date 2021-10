Homemade Bass Synthesizer Made From Scrap Wood

Bulgarian DIY artist Edward Black Rose provided a step-by-step tutorial showing how he built an amazing bass synthesizer using recycled scrap wood. Each piece of the instrument was made out of wood, even the keys, which resonated beautifully with the strings he attached.

In this video I show you how I made a synthesizer using scrap materials. The synthesizer is very simple, the sounds it emits are mostly bass.

via The Awesomer