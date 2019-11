Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Musician Tommy Lee Depp (previously) performed a truly mesmerizing cover of the classic Simon and Garfunkel song “The Sound of Silence” on a bass guitar with bright green strings. Depp not only captured the distinct melody of the song, but added in gorgeous harmonics to enhance the rich sound of the instrument.