Puppeteer Barnaby Dixon Reveals the Newer Sleeker Version of His Beloved Original Dabchick Puppet

Barnaby Dixon, the highly creative puppeteer behind MANU the incredible performing warrior finger puppet and a rather playful Raptor puppet, has revealed the newest, latest version of his beloved puppet Dabchick. This new version sports a mechanized tail, a mechanized mouth and a much lighter weight.
As he leans forward you see how the tail kind of stretches out behind him and as he goes back… The mouth mechanism …it’s very responsive …also his head can turn from side to side up and down and he can fly like the previous version although this one weighs about half the weight