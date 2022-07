How Three Hardworking Barn Cats Spend Their Days on a Goat Farm

The Sunflower Farm Creamery shared a heartwarming video that shows how their industrious barn cats spend their days working on the farm. Their many duties include being members of the herd, monitoring goat recess, training resident puppies, counting barn swallows, drinking extra milk, patrolling fences, and cuddling one another.

Our older double pawed cat Virginia and tailless brothers Roger and Phil are an essential part of our farm landscape!