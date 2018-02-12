Laughing Squid

Gorgeous 360° Tiny Planet Photos of Barcelona

by at on

During his travels to Spain, Brazilian photographer Bruno Alencastro created a gorgeous series of 360° panoramic photos that puts a number of the city’s scenic attractions of the city of Barcelona at the center of tiny worlds created by these shots. These stunning image are part of his project “168 DaysinBCN

Barcelona from the sky and 360! 460 photographs + 2 months of work = 10 images of the main tourist attractions of Barcelona!

  • Barceloneta
  • Agbar
  • Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya
  • Montjuic
  • Camp Nou
  • Parc de la Ciutadella
  • Sagrada Família
  • Las Ramblas
  • Carmel Bunkers
  • Tibidabo

via My Modern Met

