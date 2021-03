Designer Hanaco Hanasakura creates wonderfully dramatic, incredibly fashion-forward ballgowns using various types of flowers and their petals.

(translated) I draw a picture that revives withered and scattered flowers. Also, flower language.

Hanasakura translates many of her floral designs into real dresses through her bridal line Flowery Fields.

(translated) Concept…The first dress that makes you “beautiful” and “blooming”.

via My Modern Met