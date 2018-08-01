Laughing Squid

Bad Reputation, A Heartfelt Hardcore Documentary About Joan Jett’s Fabulously Defiant Music Career

Bad Reputation is a long-awaited, well-deserved documentary about the amazing Joan Jett, her incomparable talent and fabulously defiant career, especially during a time when female guitarists were few and far between. Using a combination of interviews and archival footage, the film weaves an beautiful tribute to an incredible woman who always has been and will always be an inspiration to girls everywhere.

Bad Reputation gives you a wild ride as Jett and her close friends tell you how it really was in the burgeoning ’70s punk scene, and their interviews are laced with amazing archival footage. The theme is clear: even though people tried to define Jett and keep her stuck to one hit, she never compromised. She will kick your ass, and you’ll love her all the more for it.

Bad Reputation is set to premiere in theaters and on demand September 28th.

