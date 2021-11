A Bad Lip Reading of ‘Dune: Part One’

Bad Lip Reading returned from a short hiatus to offer their amusing, self-explanatory services to the Denis Villeneuve film Dune: Part One. As with other bad film readings, the actors in the movie take on nonsensical sentences, explanations, and conversations in place of the original script.

“DOONT” — A Bad Lip Reading of Dune

Here’s an original Bad Lip Reading song also using the characters of Dune.