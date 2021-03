SnowBloom3d has created an absolutely adorable Baby Yoda toothpaste topper that fits onto any size tube. When the tube is put into use, little Grogu happily vomits as much toothpaste as desired right onto a waiting toothbrush.

This is the Way… to fewer Cavities! Cute Baby Yoda toothpaste topper. Just screw this on and squeeze to make the toothpaste come out of his mouth!.

via Dude I Want That