Wife managed to catch my son’s reaction to hearing me play guitar for the first time.

An adorable baby boy named Spencer was propped up on the corner of the couch and watched intently as his father Vince began playing a guitar, his blue eyes widening in fascination at theses sounds he’d never heard before. After a moment, Spencer broke out into a big smile , amusing the adults in the room.

