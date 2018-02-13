A Baby White Rhino Gleefully Discovers the Fun of Playing In the Snow for the Very First Time

A beautiful baby white rhino named Zohari, who was born on December 24, 2017 at the Toronto Zoo, gleefully discovered the fun of playing in the snow for the very first time. His keepers provided the little pachyderm with two small piles of snow that he sniffed, tasted, rolled in and adorably charged to his heart’s content.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.