A Baby White Rhino Gleefully Discovers the Fun of Playing In the Snow for the Very First Time

A beautiful baby white rhino named Zohari , who was born on December 24, 2017 at the Toronto Zoo , gleefully discovered the fun of playing in the snow for the very first time . His keepers provided the little pachyderm with two small piles of snow that he sniffed, tasted, rolled in and adorably charged to his heart’s content.

