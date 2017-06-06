A Bouncy Baby Rhino Gleefully Bounds Down a Dirt Path During a Walk With Some Humans

While traveling in South Africa, adventurer Jon Watson had the rare opportunity to go for a walk with a bouncy baby rhino who gleefully bound up and down the dirt path. Watson described the little one as quite feisty and cute, but he remained cautious because a even a little baby rhino can knock a grown man down.

We visited an animal care facility. We got to go on a walk with two rhinos. This is not a normal activity that is offered but it was a special one time thing that we were lucky enough to do.

