Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Bouncy Baby Rhino Gleefully Bounds Down a Dirt Path During a Walk With Some Humans

by at on

Bouncy Baby Rhino

While traveling in South Africa, adventurer Jon Watson had the rare opportunity to go for a walk with a bouncy baby rhino who gleefully bound up and down the dirt path. Watson described the little one as quite feisty and cute, but he remained cautious because a even a little baby rhino can knock a grown man down.

We visited an animal care facility. We got to go on a walk with two rhinos. This is not a normal activity that is offered but it was a special one time thing that we were lucky enough to do.

A post shared by Jon Watson (@jonsadventures) on

A post shared by Jon Watson (@jonsadventures) on

via Like Cool

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.