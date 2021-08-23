Brazilian Actor Rescues Tiny Baby Lion Tamarin Monkey From Sidewalk and Reunites Him With His Mother

While walking along a Rio de Janeiro sidewalk in September 2020, actor Igor Venâncio came across a baby lion tamarin who had evidently fallen out of the tree where his mother was perched. Venâncio very carefully picked up the tiny primate and slowly brought the baby up to the tree next to the concerned mother. The baby caught hold of the bark and the relieved mother reached out to grabbed her newborn. The pair then scampered to the very top away from everyone.

