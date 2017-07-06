Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Bouncy Baby Kangaroo Takes His First Hops Under the Watchful Eye of His Doting Mother

by at on

Jellybean the baby kangaroo hopping

A very bouncy eastern grey kangaroo joey named Jellybean took his first adorable hopping steps at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales. The very active Jellybean remained under the watchful eye of his doting mother during this outing, except, of course, when he mischievously hopped right beneath her. When the little roo became tired from all the effort, however, he climbed right into mum’s warm pouch.

he Australian Reptile Park has had a bumper year for new arrivals with 8 month old Jellybean the eastern grey kangaroo joey being the latest bouncing bundle of joy showing off at the wildlife sanctuary only an hour north of Sydney. Jellybean is a part of The Australian Reptile Park’s eastern grey kangaroo family which visitors to the Park are able to walk freely amongst and hand-feed them.

Jellybean climbing into mum's pouch

via Neatorama


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.