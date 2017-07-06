A Bouncy Baby Kangaroo Takes His First Hops Under the Watchful Eye of His Doting Mother

A very bouncy eastern grey kangaroo joey named Jellybean took his first adorable hopping steps at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales. The very active Jellybean remained under the watchful eye of his doting mother during this outing, except, of course, when he mischievously hopped right beneath her. When the little roo became tired from all the effort, however, he climbed right into mum’s warm pouch.

he Australian Reptile Park has had a bumper year for new arrivals with 8 month old Jellybean the eastern grey kangaroo joey being the latest bouncing bundle of joy showing off at the wildlife sanctuary only an hour north of Sydney. Jellybean is a part of The Australian Reptile Park’s eastern grey kangaroo family which visitors to the Park are able to walk freely amongst and hand-feed them.