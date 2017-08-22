An Abandoned Baby Flamingo Learns to Walk With an Adorable Pair of Blue Booties to Protect His Feet

A sweet little baby flamingo named Squish, who was abandoned as an egg, hatched and nurtured at the Jurong Bird Park in Singapore, is learning how to walk. Because he can’t go into the flamingo pond quite yet, the kind human attendants take Squish for his necessary daily exercise but before he goes, Squish dons a pair of adorable, snap-on blue booties that protect his delicate feet from the hot cement surfaces of the park. He doesn’t seem to mind them too much, but is sometimes a bit clumsy in them.

Squish loves flaunting those shiny blue shoes! This adorable ball of grey has been the subject of much love and pampering – human carers even custom made Squish a fancy pair of shoes for his daily exercise.

via ABC News