A Little Baby Elephant Throws a Big Temper Tantrum But Doesn’t Get the Attention He Wants

A frustrated little baby elephant who was crossing a road with his parents threw a really big temper tantrum. Unfortunately for the calf, neither of the adults seemed to notice or care. Seeing that he wasn’t going to get the attention he desired, the little pachyderm got up, brushed himself off and continued on as if nothing occurred. According to the Sheldrake Trust, this is normal calf behavior.

Elephants share with us humans many traits – the same span of life, (three score years and ten, all being well) and they develop at a parallel pace so that at any given age a baby elephant duplicates its human counterpart, reaching adulthood at the age of twenty. Elephants also display many of the attributes of humans as well as some of the failings. They share with us a strong sense of family and death and they feel many of the same emotions. Each one is, of course, like us, a unique individual with its own unique personality. They can be happy or sad, volatile or placid. They display envy, jealousy, throw tantrums and are fiercely competitive, and they can develop hang-ups which are reflected in behaviour.

via World of Animals, Neatorama