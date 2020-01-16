Orphaned Baby Chimps Become the Best of Friends With Rescued Dogs and Puppies at Liberian Sanctuary

Now that they’ve learned to climb with a little help, the orphaned chimps, who live with their human caretakers Jenny and Jim Desmond of Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue have adorably become the best of friends with the dogs and puppies who also reside at the sanctuary.
The full episode about these unlikely and absolutely adorable friendships can be seen in the BBC Earth series Baby Chimp Rescue.
Jenny and Jim Desmond are parents to an unusual and very large family – over twenty orphaned baby chimpanzees. Their home in Liberia is rapidly becoming too small for this rambunctious troop of animals, so they’re building a sanctuary in the forest. But before the babies can move out, they need to learn how to live like wild chimps. They need to attend a baby chimp school.