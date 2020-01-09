Orphaned Baby Chimpanzees Learn to Climb With Help From Their Human Caretakers

In an adorable clip from the BBC series Baby Chimp Rescue, a boisterous bunch of 21 orphaned chimpanzees learns to climb with the help of their human rescuers and caretakers Jenny and Jim Desmond of Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue. The little primates will be released to a large wild sanctuary when they’re older, so it’s very important they learn these new skills while under such watchful eyes.

