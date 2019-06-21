Litter of Baby Bobcats Curiously Check Out the Camera On the Tucson, Arizona Roof Where They Were Born

After seeing the annual litter of bobcats that appeared on his Tucson roof for a couple of years, resident Billy McCormick set up a camera up in a corner in order to capture the event in greater detail. As if reading a script, the latest litter of playful baby bobcats and their cautious mom wandered over to the corner to check out the camera for just a moment before turning back.

