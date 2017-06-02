An Adorable Baby Black Rhino Practices His Charging Skills Despite Not Yet Having His Horn

An absolutely adorable baby black rhino named Moyo who is part of the critically endangered Species Survival Plan at the Saint Louis Zoo, practiced looking mean while he repeatedly charged at a durable toy meant to withstand the incoming force. Moyo is only two weeks old and doesn’t have his horn quite yet, but that little detail didn’t stop him from doing his very best.

Our “tough guy” Moyo doesn’t have his horns yet, but that doesn’t stop him practicing his charge! The 2-week-old black rhinoceros calf is very active and zookeepers provide him with a variety of toys and enrichment throughout the day. Play is important for baby animals – it’s how they learn the skills they will need as adults.

Moyo was born to proud parents Kati Rain and Ajabu on May 17, 2017.

