Amazingly Realistic Baby Bats Made Out of Wool

Russian artist Anna Yastrezhembovskaya creates incredibly realistic bats and other adorable animals out of wool. Per Yastrezhembovskaya, wool is her favorite material with which to make her “wool toys with Siberian soul”.

Wool is a very gentle and cozy material for me. When I sort the fibers between my fingers, when I shape them with a needle – I put my soul into each toy. Some of them are good, some of them are mischievous. But all my toys will definitely bring you joy to possess them!