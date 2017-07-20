Laughing Squid

Awaken, A Gorgeous Documentary Exploring How Humans Interact With Nature and Technology

Awaken is a gorgeously shot feature length documentary by filmmaker Tom Lowe that explores how humans from all over the world interact with nature and technology as well as time and space. Like his previous films, Lowe uses timelapse and other creative camera techniques to tell a powerful story.

Shot over a 5-year period in more than 30 countries, the film pioneers new time-lapse, time-dilation, underwater, and aerial cinematography techniques to give audiences new eyes with which to see our world. Executive produced by Terrence Malick and Godfrey Reggio, AWAKEN is a celebration of the spirit of life, an exploration of the Earth, and an ode to the Cosmos.

