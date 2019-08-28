Marvel Studios VFX Supervisor Shares How the Epic Final Battle of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Was Created

With the release of Avengers: Endgame on digital and Blu-Ray, Ryan Penagos, the executive editorial director for Marvel New Media sat down with Marvel Studios VFX supervisor Dan DeLeeuw to talk about the film’s epic final battle. DeLeuw broke down the scene quite expansively, explaining how each effect was achieved.

