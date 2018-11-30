An Automated Voice Controlled Office Assistant That Turns On Lights, Tosses Beers and Opens Doors

David Neevel who has built some incredibly efficient, if not weirdly ingenious machines to assist him at work, has brilliantly combined voice control technology with automation. In doing so, he created the ultimate office assistant that turns on lights, pops candy and ibuprofen into Neevel’s mouth, tosses a beer and opens/shuts the door, all with just a simple command.

