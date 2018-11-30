Laughing Squid

An Automated Voice Controlled Office Assistant That Turns On Lights, Tosses Beers and Opens Doors

David Neevel who has built some incredibly efficient, if not weirdly ingenious machines to assist him at work, has brilliantly combined voice control technology with automation. In doing so, he created the ultimate office assistant that turns on lights, pops candy and ibuprofen into Neevel’s mouth, tosses a beer and opens/shuts the door, all with just a simple command.

I’m always looking for ways to be more efficient in my shop. Voice commands are one way. Automation is another way. And I combined those two ways into one. Why? Efficiency. Have a look at my candy thrower, beer thrower, ibuprofen thrower, and other robots and marvel with me…

Automatic Office Assistant Opening Door

Automatic Office Assistant Popping Candy

Tossing a Beer Office Assistant

