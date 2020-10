In celebration of their fifth anniversary on YouTube, The Brick Wall (previously) created an absolutely amazing automated pizza assembly line made out of LEGO. The line automatically places sauce and toppings atop the pizza. After the pizza is baked in an oven, the machine then expertly cuts even slices for everyone.

Special video to celebrate 5 years on YouTube! Join the Party, Pizza on us. Making Pizza is an art and love, making Pizza with Lego it is fun and satisfaction.