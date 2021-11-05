Australian Woman Tries to Pet Wild Kookaburras

The woman behind Backyard Birds of Australia went outside to try and pet five kookaburras who were sitting on the table in her yard. While most of the birds didn’t seem to mind being touched, they didn’t exactly welcome it either. One rather cheeky female, however, wasn’t happy at all about human intervention and wasn’t afraid to speak out.

I’ve had a lot of people ask me whether or not the kookaburra birds let me pet/pat them so I thought I’d make a video about it! I just don’t do it very often because I don’t know whether or not they like it and don’t want to make them feel uncomfortable!