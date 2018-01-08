Laughing Squid

Amazing Footage of the Atlantic Ocean Frozen Solid at Old Silver Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

by at on

Walking on Frozen Atlantic

During the extremely cold weather that hit the Northeast United States during the first week of January 2018, YouTuber Ryan Canty captured amazing footage of a frozen Atlantic Ocean at Old Silver Beach on Cape Cod, in North Falmouth, Massachusetts. In fact, the ocean was so completely frozen solid, several people with Carty were able to securely walk upon the ocean waves without fear of falling through. Evidently, this type of thing doesn’t happen all too often.

The whole ocean was frozen in Cape Cod today! My grandmother said she’s only seen this happen 3 times in the 80 years she’s lived here.

