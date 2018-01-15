An Asthmatic Cat Calmly Breathes In Medicine From a Modified Inhaler

A really sweet asthmatic cat named Pretzel calmly sat still to breathe in the medicine his loving human was giving to him through a modified inhaler. According to his human, redditor Bac0nLegs, this isn’t the Pretzel’s favorite thing to do, but he’s gotten used to it and without using the inhaler twice per day, Pretzel would get very, very ill.

If untreated, He’ll cough and wheeze about 4 to 5 times a day. He hunches over and essentially flattens out his body, and just coughs for about 3 minutes and can’t catch his breath. If untreated it scars the lungs, and can cause heart disease. …Pretzel is really chill. He kind of just….tolerates everything. …He’s a really good boy

While Pretzel has asthma, it doesn’t prevent him from living a normal life, as his human proudly displayed in three different photos.

via reddit