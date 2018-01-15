Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Asthmatic Cat Calmly Breathes In Medicine From a Modified Inhaler

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

A really sweet asthmatic cat named Pretzel calmly sat still to breathe in the medicine his loving human was giving to him through a modified inhaler. According to his human, redditor Bac0nLegs, this isn’t the Pretzel’s favorite thing to do, but he’s gotten used to it and without using the inhaler twice per day, Pretzel would get very, very ill.

If untreated, He’ll cough and wheeze about 4 to 5 times a day. He hunches over and essentially flattens out his body, and just coughs for about 3 minutes and can’t catch his breath. If untreated it scars the lungs, and can cause heart disease. …Pretzel is really chill. He kind of just….tolerates everything. …He’s a really good boy

While Pretzel has asthma, it doesn’t prevent him from living a normal life, as his human proudly displayed in three different photos.

Pretel Asthmatic KItty

Pretel Asthmatic KItty

Pretel Asthmatic KItty

via reddit

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy