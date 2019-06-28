Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Inexperienced Translator Confuses The Order of a Conversation During an Arms Deal With Deadly Results

by at on

In a brilliant sketch from the Comedy Central series Alternatino (starring Arturo Castro of Broad City), that is quite reminiscent of the classic 1953 Abbott and Costello routine “Who’s On First?”, an inexperienced translator (played by Castro) gets a bit confused when he screws up the order of the conversation. Unfortunately for the translator, putting words into the mouths of two very dangerous men during an arms deal is not conducive to a long life.

A crime boss’s translator proves he’s not up to the task.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved