An Inexperienced Translator Confuses The Order of a Conversation During an Arms Deal With Deadly Results

In a brilliant sketch from the Comedy Central series Alternatino (starring Arturo Castro of Broad City), that is quite reminiscent of the classic 1953 Abbott and Costello routine “Who’s On First?”, an inexperienced translator (played by Castro) gets a bit confused when he screws up the order of the conversation. Unfortunately for the translator, putting words into the mouths of two very dangerous men during an arms deal is not conducive to a long life.

