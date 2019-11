Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In 2017, street artists Blesea and Baby.K transformed an abandoned blockhouse fort on a beach in Réveille, France into the distinctive dragon Shenron from Dragon Ball. This antlered dragon, which was finished on Christmas Day, is able to make wishes come true.

“Sacred Dragon, grant my wish” of Blesea and Baby.K realized in December 2017 in Réville.

via Street Art Daily