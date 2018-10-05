Seattle Clay Artist Sculpts Incredibly Realistic Faces Into Gorgeous Pieces of Hand Thrown Pottery

Seattle clay artist Adrien Miller creates absolutely stunning hand-thrown ceramic pieces that embed realistic replications the human body, particularly faces, right into the piece. According to Miller, this form of pottery came to him by accident after a career in sculpture and painting.

I was a substitute ceramics teacher, and after giving a demo on sculpting a face, a woman said “that’s great, will you show me how to make a plate on the wheel?” I didn’t really know how to, so I told her “next class”, and taught myself when no one was there. I got hooked.

Many of Miller’s wonderful plates, mugs, bowls, teapots and other sculptures are available for purchase through his Etsy store.

via RM Videos