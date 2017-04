Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

When visual artist Luca Zannoto was called upon by the Finnish coffee company Paulig to create a cup of coffee with a single bean, he happily obliged. Using that one bean ground upon an emory board with water boiled over a candle and everything else in miniature, Zannoto very gracefully created the world’s smallest cup of coffee.

Paulig asked me to make a cup of coffee out of one bean.