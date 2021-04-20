Ambidextrous Artist Draws With Both Hands at Once

Dutch artist Rajacenna van Dam, who is known for being ambidextrous and for her hyperrealistic portraits, sat down with 60 Second Docs to explain how she is able to draw using each hand independently from the other. Rajacenna also talks about her favorite subject to draw (Taylor Swift), her beloved cats, and her desire to live in a fantasy world.

