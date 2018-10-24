Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Artist Creates Wonderfully Elaborate Imaginative Scenes Using a Giant Library of Colorful Books

by at on

Artist Elizabeth Sagan has found a unique niche in which to express herself. Sagan creates wonderfully elaborate, imaginative and even whimsical scenes with a giant library of colorful books, which are stacked, fanned and/or arranged around different versions of herself. She also shares a great deal about the books themselves.

What kind of ending do you love in a book? Do you like happy endings or are you a sucker for having your hopes shattered, your heart broken and the book thrown at the wall? I’m more of the second type. I love happy endings in life, but I don’t like them in books – and think it this way: if the ending breaks me, i’ll remember it; if they live ever after, who cares, they’re happy.

via My Modern Met



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP