Artist Creates Wonderfully Elaborate Imaginative Scenes Using a Giant Library of Colorful Books

Artist Elizabeth Sagan has found a unique niche in which to express herself. Sagan creates wonderfully elaborate, imaginative and even whimsical scenes with a giant library of colorful books, which are stacked, fanned and/or arranged around different versions of herself. She also shares a great deal about the books themselves.

What kind of ending do you love in a book? Do you like happy endings or are you a sucker for having your hopes shattered, your heart broken and the book thrown at the wall? I’m more of the second type. I love happy endings in life, but I don’t like them in books – and think it this way: if the ending breaks me, i’ll remember it; if they live ever after, who cares, they’re happy.