Arnold Schwarzenegger Records Adorable Message With His Horse and Donkey About Staying at Home

A very jolly Arnold Schwarzenegger enlisted Whiskey the mini-horse and Lulu the mini-donkey to help him send an adorable message about the importance of staying at home during the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The former California Governator particularly stressed the need for people above the age of 65 to follow this advice (and to ignore the naysayers). Lulu and Whiskey were just there for the carrots.

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.

Schwartzenegger also taught little dog Cherry how to properly wash her hands, but she was a little less than interested.