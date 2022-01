An Adorable Armadillo Rolls Around Floor While Playing With a Bunch of Colored Balls

An adorable three-banded armadillo named Rollie happily rolled around his enclosure at the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay, Wisconsin while playing with a variety of colorful balls. Rollie, who was also rolled into a ball, emerged from his slumber and attacked the first ball he saw with adorable gusto.

We previously wrote about Rollie playing with his favorite toy.

Here’s some more of Rollie playing.