Architects Design Unique Outdoor Cat Shelters for Auction Benefitting Homeless Cats of Los Angeles

by at on

On October 19, 2017, some of Los Angeles’ most renowned home designers who are members of the of the group “Architects for Animals” held their annual fundraising event. The theme for 2017 was “Giving Shelter“, for which they each designed highly imaginative and sleekly unique outdoor cat shelters to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The proceeds of the event went to Fixnation, a non-profit organization that provides humane trap-neuter-return programs to help reduce the number of homeless cats. Beautiful photos of the shelters were taken by Meghan Bob.

Architects for Animals® “Giving Shelter” is an awareness raising initiative. Participating architectural and design firms, as well as individual architects and designers, design build and donate creative outdoor shelters that provide animals with refuge from the elements. At the events these shelters are put on display to the public and are then donated to organizations who work with needy animals.

via Design Milk, Colossal

Loading...
