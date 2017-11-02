Architects Design Unique Outdoor Cat Shelters for Auction Benefitting Homeless Cats of Los Angeles

Architects for Animals® “Giving Shelter” is an awareness raising initiative. Participating architectural and design firms, as well as individual architects and designers, design build and donate creative outdoor shelters that provide animals with refuge from the elements. At the events these shelters are put on display to the public and are then donated to organizations who work with needy animals.

