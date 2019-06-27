Arby’s Hilariously Responds to the Popularity of Plant-Based Meat With Their Own Meat-Based Vegetables

With the soaring popularity of plant-based meats from Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, Arby’s, which describes itself as a “champion of meats”, decided to go in the completely opposite direction of the trend, with a an original recipe, meat-based line of vegetables or “Megetables”. The first vegetable they’ve created is the “Marrot” – a carrot made out of turkey.
So, in true Arby’s fashion, while others are following the latest trend and exploring plant-based meat alternatives, the brand is staying true to itself by continuing to serve what it does best: 100 percent real meats. But Arby’s isn’t stopping there. It’s taking a hardline stance as the champion of meats by creating an entirely new food category: “Meat Vegetables,” or “Megetables.”
In addition to The Marrot, Neville Craw, the Vice President of Culinary Innovation & Brand Executive Chef, and the rest of the Arby’s team are working behind-the-scenes to develop a full line of Megetables.
We want to continue to innovate in the space of meat craft that never existed before in ways that are surprising and delicious and exceed the expectations of what you can get through a drive-thru.