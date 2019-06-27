Arby’s Hilariously Responds to the Popularity of Plant-Based Meat With Their Own Meat-Based Vegetables

With the soaring popularity of plant-based meats from Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, Arby’s, which describes itself as a “champion of meats”, decided to go in the completely opposite direction of the trend, with a an original recipe, meat-based line of vegetables or “Megetables”. The first vegetable they’ve created is the “Marrot” – a carrot made out of turkey.

In addition to The Marrot, Neville Craw, the Vice President of Culinary Innovation & Brand Executive Chef, and the rest of the Arby’s team are working behind-the-scenes to develop a full line of Megetables.