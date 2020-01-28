AR Pianist, An Amazing App That Uses Machine Learning to Superimpose a Virtual Pianist on Any Piano

Massive Technologies, the Canadian company behind learn-to-play piano apps, took their educational product to the next level with AR Pianist, an incredible app that superimposes a virtual pianist to play flawlessly on a very real piano. The inner workings of this talented pianist involve machine learning, which improves the performance each time the app is launched.
Our latest app, AR Pianist, uses machine learning to superimpose a virtual pianist on your piano. It works with any piano and features a library of songs performed by award winning pianists. #ar #arkit #ai #ios #vr #coreml #app #piano #apple #music #education #augementedreality pic.twitter.com/a7W7KYvoiP
— Fayez Salka (@fayezsalka) December 2, 2019
via Matt Haughey