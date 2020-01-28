Laughing Squid

AR Pianist, An Amazing App That Uses Machine Learning to Superimpose a Virtual Pianist on Any Piano

Massive Technologies, the Canadian company behind learn-to-play piano apps, took their educational product to the next level with AR Pianist, an incredible app that superimposes a virtual pianist to play flawlessly on a very real piano. The inner workings of this talented pianist involve machine learning, which improves the performance each time the app is launched.

via Matt Haughey


