On a brimming epsisode of the show Make It Real, engineer James Hobson, aka “The Hacksmith”, decided to beat the summer heat by replicating Aquaman‘s Trident from Fortnite Nexus War. As with his previous creations, Hobson shared every part of the building process, including the drenching reveal.

Fortnite “Nexus War” is here with the Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from Marvel!

Hobson also shared the process of making the video thumbnail.