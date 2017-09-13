A Hilarious Apple Parody Referring to the Newly Announced iPhone X As a $1,000 Emoji Machine

The new iPhone XMoji comes in two new colors – you can’t and afford it. The face ID technology is unnecessary. When you look at your phone, it’ll shoot thousands of lasers straight into your pores. Then it sucks out your soul, a much like a Dementor that’s how our phones get power. Thank you for your life juice.

