A Hilarious Apple Parody Referring to the Newly Announced iPhone X As a $1,000 Emoji Machine

Comedian Jack Douglass of Jacksfilms has created a hilarious parody based on the Apple September 12 “One More Thing announcement” of the iPhone X, referring to it as a soul sucking, unaffordable “$1,000 emoji machine” that Steve would have wanted.
The new iPhone XMoji comes in two new colors – you can’t and afford it. The face ID technology is unnecessary. When you look at your phone, it’ll shoot thousands of lasers straight into your pores. Then it sucks out your soul, a much like a Dementor that’s how our phones get power. Thank you for your life juice.
This is what Steve would have wanted pic.twitter.com/qq7apQqMGM
— jacksfilms (@jacksfilms) September 12, 2017
Here’s the September 12, 2017 iPhone X announcement in its original form.