A Dancer Gracefully Expands Her Apartment in a Colorful Apple HomePod Ad by Spike Jonez

Welcome Home Spike Jones Apple HomePod

In “Welcome Home“, the wonderful ad for the new Apple HomePod directed by Spike Jonez, a very tired woman (played by dancer/model FKA twigs squeezes herself out of a very crowded subway and a packed elevator to finally arrives home. Once safely inside, she pours herself a drink and defeatedly tells Siri to play something she likes. As the beautifully rhythmic tones of the song “Til It’s Over” by Anderson .Paak settle around the room, she discovers that she’s able to expand everything in in her apartment by dancing. This allows her through walls and even step through a mirror where she freely dances with herself.

Stepping Through Mirror Spike Jonez Apple

