The Story of How Three Astronauts Aboard Apollo 8 Went ‘Round the Moon and Back’ on Christmas 1968

This historic mission launched on December 21, 1968 to demonstrate a lunar trajectory and was the first manned launch of the Saturn V rocket. On Christmas Eve, Frank Borman, Jim Lovell, and Bill Anders were the first humans to orbit the Moon and the first to see an Earthrise above its surface. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine remembers the bravery and dedication of the Apollo 8 mission.

50 years ago this Christmas, we orbited the Moon for the first time. 1 out of every 4 people on Earth watched the crew's broadcast on Christmas Eve. This is the story of Apollo 8: pic.twitter.com/J1gZlj2Fqp — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) December 11, 2018

It was on this mission that Bill Anders took his remarkable “Earthrise” photo on December 24, 1968.